Big names and new favourites

Fresh from the amazing accolade of being chosen by David Walliams as the UK theatre to premier the stage show of his First Hippo On The Moon this month, The Royal Hippodrome Theatre has just launched its new brochure for the coming season which promises a whole host of entertainment.

The upcoming treats on offer range from the Syd Lawrence Orchestra, to the ghoulish Circus of Horrors, and from the stage version of Madagascar to a full stage production of a tribute to Tina Turner or the Jersey Boys.

There are also big showbiz names like Pasha Kovalev who has long been a favourite professional dancer on the ever-popular Strictly Comed Dancing series, partnering celebrities such as BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty this year or weather presenter Carol Kirkwood in 2015.

Pasha and his fantastic dancers are touring the UK with their completely new show but you can expect all your favourite dances, stunning costumes, great music, chat and fun for all the family. Pasha won Strictly Come Dancing with Caroline Flack in 2014 and has scored more 10’s than any other professional dancer since the series began. He will be back in town on April 29.

The Royal Hippodrome has also booked Gerry and the Pacemakers, Vox Fortura, the Dubliners and comedian Ed Byrne..... the list goes on.

Another Spring highlight will be Cilla & Shades of the 60’s which is here on March 9. It stars Liverpool born singer Victoria Jones (BBC’s The One & Only) as Cilla, singing songs including You’re My World and Anyone Who Had a Heart while the Shades trio swing through a decade of hits by Cilla’s friends and co-stars such as I Only Want to Be With You and River Deep Mountain High. Tickets cost from £17 for an unforgettable show that journeys its way through Cilla’s life and brings audiences to their feet.

But first Brainiac 2017 should get the grey cells buzzing with two events on February 11 - and this one is especially great for youngsters. Back by popular demand comes Brainiac Live! which is more mischievous and takes you on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful. Expect exploding dustbins, combusting microwaves and loads of live daredevil stunts. Watch from the safety of your seat as the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science and do all of those things on stage that you’re too scared to do at home.

To get a brochure call in at the theatre or tourist information centres. Alternatively call on 01323 80 20 20 to be sent a copy or check out the downloadable version on the theatre’s new look webiste; www.royalhippodrome.com.