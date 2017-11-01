Beauty And The Beast next from Peacehaven Players

Beauty And The Beast is the Christmas offering from Peacehaven Players who will perform a brand new panto written by John Hewer.

The production runs from Wednesday December 6 until Friday Devember 8 at 7.30pm and then on Saturday December 9 at 2pm and 6pm, at the Meridian

This is the classic tale of the selfish Prince who is turned into a Beast. He must find true love and have it returned to escape the spell.

Belle goes to the castle to save the father she loves but grows to love the true Prince inside the Beast. On the way there is much merriment, mirth and song, with Fairy Wayward as the audience’s guide.

In Belle’s family is her absent-minded father Ernest and his assistant Barclay who has a crush on her. Then there is sister Beatrice - not a nice person - and Concorde the horse, who likes the odd brandy with his hay.

For the Beast, welcome Susan Preem, the Panto Dame. She’s got the hots for Entwistle, the butler, but he has his eyes on the French maids, Brigette and Gillette.

The show has joint directors, Gill Vect and Mandie Fairhall, and the MD is Mark Hodge.

As well as panto writing, John Hewer appears in his own successful Tommy Cooper and Steptoe And Son shows.

Peacehaven Players have been entertaining Peacehaven and Telscombe since 1998. This will be the group’s 20th panto but only the second time with Beauty And The Beast. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk.