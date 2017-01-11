Be charmed by this heart-warming show

Adapted from Dick King-Smith’s much-loved children’s novel which inspired the 1995 film, Babe, The Sheep-Pig will be brought to life on stage in an enchanting new production.

Featuring stunning puppetry, an original score and utterly charming ‘baa-ber sheep’ quartet, Babe will visit the Devonshire Park Theatre from February 23-26 as part of a major tour.

Babe comes to Eastbourne SUS-170401-160421001

Meet the lovable Babe in a heart-warming tale of friendship, adventure and bravery as he and the other residents of Hogget’s Farm are brought to life by beautiful hand-crafted puppets and costumes.

When Babe arrives at Hogget’s Farm he is taken in by the trusty sheep-dog Fly, and soon discovers a talent for herding. With the help of his adopted Mum, the polite piglet soon wins over the most suspicious of sheep. But can a small pig make it in a dog’s world, and even save the day?

Dick King-Smith’s The Sheep-Pig was first published in 1983, and has since been translated into fifteen languages, as well as winning King-Smith the Guardian Children’s Fiction Award. In 1995 it was adapted for the big screen as the film which received huge critical and box office success. It was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won one for Best Visual Effects, as well as winning the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy.

Babe, The Sheep-Pig is adapted for the stage by Olivier Award-winning playwright David Wood OBE.Prepare to be mesmerised as eight talented West End Actor-Musicians bring Babe, The Sheep Pig lovingly to life in eight performances. Tickets from £15.50. Book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000. Suitable for all ages.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it