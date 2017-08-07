Be charmed by the world’s favourite dog and his friends

Join adorable Snoopy and all his friends at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday.

All ages will be entertained by the RHT’s summer school students as they present a fully produced musical after just five days of rehearsal.

Snoopy focuses on the life of the world’s most famous beagle. From on top of his kennel, Snoopy surveys the skies, scene of his triumph as a flying ace. Modestly he considers his genius. Stoically he accepts that his brilliance in nearly every field of endeavour will forever go unremarked by humankind. The show contains over 15 toe-tapping tunes performed by the gang including Charlie Brown and Lucy. Performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, tickets £11.