Autumn laughter

Screaming Blue Comedy Club returns to the Winter Garden on Friday October 28 at 8pm.

The line-up features Perrier award nominated Jo Neary, an accomplished actress with well-observed characters expertly performed.

Award-winning comic Luke Toulson also joins the bill, a winner of Hackney Empire’s New Act of the Year award. Maintaining order and compere for the night is Tim Clark.

Tickets are £10, with concessions for groups of 12+ and students, book on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.