Audience thrilled by top production

The Tales of Beatrix Potter ballet enchanted the capacity audience at the Congress Theatre on Sunday night in a spectacular production by locally-based Southern Youth Ballet.

Jemima Puddle-Duck was captivated by The Fox, not realising the dangers of flirting, while washerwoman Mrs Tiggy-Winkle did her best to protect the silly duck.

Yuriko Evans as Jemima and Lorena Perez as Tiggy-Winkle were just two of the dancers who brought humour and lyrical dancing to their roles. While the standard of dance was exceptionally high throughout, it was also acting that made the stories stand out - all the more effective considering that we could not see their faces, the heads and tales of all the animals were stunningly lifelike. A big cheer for local theatre artisan Dugg Daynes who made all the heads and tails.

Peter Rabit was danced by 11 year old Anthony Winstanley and bouncy Squirrel Nutkin by Charlie Levett, two boys to watch.

Fishing mad Jeremy Fisher (sporting a particularly life-like head) was very impressively brought to life by Owen Horsford and Hannah Pearce was equally as impressive as Tabitha Twitchit.

Mice, rabbits and villagers were all a part of this production, everyone in superb costumes and communicating fun and enjoyment to the audience.

But one dancer stood out in a demanding role and never wavered from her dedication to being the storyteller. Erin Perry as Beatrix Potter not only “told” the stories but made us glad that we were watching them.

As always the Southern Youth Ballet Orchestra, conducted by Kenneth Roberts provided splendid and sympathetic music for the dancers. Producer Liz Buckland has brought many triumphs to this company since she launched Southern Youth Ballet in 1996. This production may yet prove to be the greatest of them all. By Georgina Daly.

