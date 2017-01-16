Audience thrilled by “pizzazz and energy” of this Aladdin

There’s plenty of fun and laughter in this year’s Polegate Drama Group’s presentation of Aladdin. It certainly opens their 50th celebration year with pizzaz and energy.

Sue Wood, director, and her creative team have produced a colourful and magic pantomime.

Varied and bold scenery and costumes transport us to Peking for the traditional story. Aladdin, Ronnie Boyce-Stevens, is a convincing principal boy who traditionally wins the hand of Princess Mandarin, beautifully played by Luisa Livesey. Her mother, the Empress, is a very regal Denise Rose and her ever loyal handmaiden So Shy is played by Rebecca Tanner. Wishee Washee, Chris Whittle, is as hapless as you would wish and is beautifully managed by an effervescent Widow Twankey very ably portrayed by Chris Thompson. The forces of good and evil, Mandy Brown as the Spirit of the Ring and Stephen Edwards as Abanazer along with June Mullins as the genie, fight a convincing battle. Hu Dun Pong, Peter Tucknott and Yu Dun Wong, Cris Haniver, keep us laughing with their silly antics and convincing accents. The chorus and Sue Wood dancers complete the whole picture with music led by Carl Greenwood and his ensemble complementing the action well.

This pantomime brightened a cold wet afternoon and had the audience participating enthusiastically. All came out having thoroughly enjoyed it. By Jan Bendall.

