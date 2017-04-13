Another adventure with the Vicar of Dibley

Mandy Brown who plays Geraldine Granger - the much adored Vicar of Dibley - and Sue Talmadge (Alice Horton) are delighted to be recreating their roles again in this all new version of The Vicar of Dibley - Love is All Around.

Both Mandy and Sue played these roles in the 2012 and 2014 productions of Vicar of Dibley by Polegate Drama Group.

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t delay and book yours for this delightful feelgood comedy. Tickets are available from www.polegatedramagroup.com or from Archers in Polegate High Street, telephone 01323 483348.

Performances are from Wednesday May 3 until Saturday May 6 at 7.30pm nightly, and a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.