Annie will charm you this half -term hols

Popular musical Annie is being staged by The Royal Hippodrome Community Theatre Company from October 26-30.

Featuring a talented cast of youngsters, adults, and a dog, the story tells the tale of Little Orphan Annie and the search for her parents. Her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

The search for orphans when a total of 83 girls from across East Sussex attended open auditions. Annie is played by 10 year old Katie Hillyer and her fellow orphans are made up of 14 girls aged 6-17. Tickets can be purchased at www.royalhippodrome.com, on 01323 802020 or in person at the Hippodrome box office.