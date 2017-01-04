An “unmissable” treat to melt the chills of winter

The final curtain on popular pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is soon to fall at the Devonshire Park Theatre when this record breaking show closes next weekend, on Sunday January 15.

The show has played to almost 40,000 happy theatre-goers since it opened on back in early December.

The famous final night’s performance had sold out months ago and is sure to provide a fitting finale for the show – and those who are lucky enough to have tickets are going to be in for a treat.

But if you haven’t yet had a chance to see the show there are still plenty of performances and tickets available for its final dates.

The show which has enjoyed universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike features all the favourite classic panto elements, with plenty of chances to boo and hiss the vainest wicked queen in all the land Natasha Gray, laugh along with the hilarious duo Martyn Knight as Dame Dolly and Tucker as the hapless Herbie and be enchanted by the picture perfect Hannah Boyce as Snow White and handsome Prince Simon from Sofaria Tom Senior.

Herald reviewer Kevin Anderson said: “You will leave the theatre warmer, happier and with the chill of winter melted” and called it an unmissable treat.

With a full ensemble of dancers, a fairy to sprinkle a few magic apple seeds, plenty of sparkle and the most memorable rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas ever, don’t miss your chance to be part of the fun.

Tickets are still available for most performances of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which runs until 15 January, tickets priced from £13.50 are available from the box office on 01323 412000 or book online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.