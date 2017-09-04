An Agatha Christie murder romp by the Haven Players

The Haven Players are set to perform their latest production A Murder is Announced by Agatha Christie.

The villagers of Chipping Cleghorn are agog with curiosity over an advertisement in the local gazette which reads: ‘A murder is announced and will take place on Friday October the 13th, 6.30pm at Little Paddocks.’

Unable to resist the mysterious invitation, a crowd begins to gather at Little Paddocks at the appointed time when, without warning the lights go out.. As Inspector Craddock doggedly pursues the truth, the inimitable Miss Marple always seems to be one step ahead of him...’

Performances on September 22 at 7.30 pm, including a matinee at 2.30pm on the 23rd and evening 7.30pm at Stone Cross Memorial Hall.

Tickets available at www.havenplayers.com or telephone 01323 767816, Adults £9, students £6