An acclaimed actor, belly-dancers and a charming seafront location

Seasoned actor Michael Clarke joined Eastbourne Operatic and Dramatic Society to meet new people, little did know that he’d find himself behind bars!

That was his fate, however, when he was cast in the part of poor Aegeon in William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, this summer’s offering from the popular group.

Aegeon arrives illegally in Ephesus and is told that he has 24 hours in which to raise a ransom or he must face execution!

He has taken this risk in the hope of finding his missing twin son and wife.

The fact, unknown to anyone, that both twin sons together with their servants who are also identical twins all find themselves in Ephesus inevitably leads to a series of crazy misunderstandings, making this one of Shakespeare’s funniest plays.

Michael says that he is delighted to being making his EODS debut in the charming Italian Gardens. Always seeking to keep their productions fresh and exciting this year EODS are thrilled to enter into collaboration with local belly dancers, The Sea Gypsies. The prize-winning troupe are passionate about what they do and it shows in their dancing.

Led by Alison Hallewell, the popular group believe that in Western culture there is a deep disconnection between mind and body, where confidence, self-esteem and sensuality is broken.

In this wooded amphitheatre, EODS talented performers will give theatregoers a memorable evening of drama, music and laughter.

The gardens can be accessed either by a path leading down from The Crow’s Nest on the seafront, which involves steps, or by the limited access road by the eastern side of Helen Gardens.

Performances nightly at 7.30 pm July 26 to August 5 (No performance Sunday July 30). All audience seating is undercover. Tea, coffee, wine , beer and a fine array of delicious homemade cakes are available at every performance.

Tickets priced between £13 and £18 are now available online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or by visiting or calling The Devonshire Park Theatre box office 01323 412000. For more information visit www.eastbourneshows.co.uk