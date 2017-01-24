A warm and optimistic tale to warm the chilliest night

From the team that brought It’s A Wonderful Life and The Iranian Feast, comes an evening of story and song from the lands of the far, far north.

Yorgjin Oxo is a Marshlander who can tell a person by the sound of their squelch and is unlike any other hero.

He is the hero of Thomas Crowe’s script which fizzes with humour, larger than life characters and explores a place quite unlike our own, and Yorgjin Oxo is described as a winter tale to warm the heart.

This charming entertainment takes place at Alciston and Selmeston village hall on Sunday February 5 at 3pm.

Don’t miss out on this feelgood tale of soggy nights, brave mice and the joys of being alive.

Presented by Applause Rural Touring as part of their 2017 Spring Season, Yorgjin Oxo is not to be missed! Suitable for 10yrs plus. Tickets £10, children £3 from 01323 811396 or email mwellerselmeston@gmail.com.

