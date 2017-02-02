A “unique and genuinely moving” piece of theatre from Larson’s Rent

The Spring season at the Devonshire Park Theatre opens this week with the touring production of Rent, straight from its West End run. Or not so much opens as explodes.

Revivals carry risks, but this one was waiting to happen. Twenty years on from its ground-breaking premiere, Jonathan Larson’s stark picture of New York under-life throbs once again with all the same raw and intoxicating mix: emotion, passion, anger and tenderness. The City’s great harbour statue still welcomes the “homeless, the tempest-tossed, the huddled masses”, and the tangled plight of these characters still seems real and immediate.

At a glance they appear the very dregs of humanity, but the power of Rent is to reveal how humanity, loyalty and tenderness can still survive even against the odds. Bruce Guthrie’s new production has just enough grit, combined with ample power and passion.

The West End run was well received by public and critics alike, and a healthily full Devonshire Park audience endorsed that view on Tuesday’s opening night. The theatre has a staunch core of regulars, who gladly roll up for anything from Agatha Christie to Harold Pinter, and they were augmented by a whole - dare I say? - younger crowd of Rentheads from both near and far. And neither faction was disappointed.

The grim New York tenement which frames the story is authentic, detailed and curiously colourful. Anna Fleischle’s skeletal scaffolding has ample flexibility, although it feels just a little squeezed behind the Devonshire Park proscenium - and the theatre’s infamous rake caused brief complications with the shopping cart ballet routine....

But artistically the space works, and the immediacy and closeness with the audience is well worth the technical challenge. Whether by choice or expedience, Rent was a much better experience here than a more cavernous Congress Theatre would have offered.

Larson’s music is mostly bold, full of melody, and with an occasional hint of Sondheim or Bernstein. A story set in New York sometimes calls up faint echoes of a West Side rumble, or of that rather romanticised Hooverville from Annie. But Larson doesn’t do romanticised. There was disappointment that Layton Williams - profiled here in last week’s Herald - was forced to withdraw with an injury. He is thankfully on the mend and will rejoin the company later in the four-month tour, but for this week, Layton was admirably replaced by Harrison Clark. To be cast as the swing in a show like Rent must entail excitement and dread in equal measure, but Harrison rose superbly to every demand of the part of drag-queen Angel, vocal, technical, physical.

But then, this really is a cast and a half. Youthful, energetic, fearless, they all embrace the show in its themes, its music and acting, its message. Not the faintest weak link, and a sense of utter commitment to the project. Exuberant is the wrong word for such a gruelling a story with such tragedy at its heart, but these young performers deliver everything with passion and sincerity.

The plot, a homage to La Boheme, centres on two ill-starred romances. Angel and his lover Tom - given both depth and wrenching emotion by Ryan O’Gorman - have their lives ripped away by Angel’s sickness. Roger - a warm and sympathetic Ross Hunter - is helpless to save vulnerable drug-addict Mimi from her own fate. You will have a thick skin or a heart of stone if you do not weep at Philippa Stefani’s tragic, sensitive playing, as fragile as charred paper that crumbles in your fingers. Absolutely brilliant.

The rest of the company teems with talent. Lucie Jones - newly crowned last weekend as the UK’s 2017 Eurovision entrant - sings and plays Maureen with amazing power and control. Billy Cullum skilfully handles that slightly incongruous part of Mark, always the outsider observing the action literally through his cine camera lens.

Rent is not exactly uplifting: there can really be no triumph of the human spirit in a tale steeped in adversity. But in the characters Larsen creates, there is resilience, shared suffering, and a kind of redemption. “Who speaks of victory?” asked the German poet Rilke. “To survive is all.” Like the characters, the young actors drain themselves, and yet replenish themselves, night by night. This is a unique and genuinely moving piece of theatre.

In Act One the story meanders a little - the writing, not the playing - but its Vie Boheme finale is a great vehicle for Lee Proud’s driven, inventive choreography. The second half opens with as fine an Entr’Acte as any in musical theatre - the classic Seasons of Love. In this and the other big ensemble numbers, the company creates a great tide of sound. It will still echo in your ears as you leave the theatre, and - like Rent’s message - it will stay with you for a good long while. By Kevin Anderson.

Performances 7.45pm with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets from £25 to £35.50 from www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

