A thrilling and tense murder mystery

Murder mystery is next from The Haven Players with a thrilling experience at Stone Cross Memorial Hall.

The villagers of Chipping Cleghorn are agog with curiosity over an advertisement in the local newspaper which reads: ‘A murder is announced and will take place on Friday October 13, at 6.30pm, at Little Paddocks.’ A crowd gathers at Little Paddocks at the appointed time when, without warning, the lights go out. As Inspector Craddock doggedly pursues the truth, the inimitable Miss Marple always seems to be one step ahead. Performances on Sept 22 at 7.30 pm, and Sept 23 at 2.30/7.30pm, booking on www.havenplayers.com or 01323 767816.