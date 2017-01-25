A stand-out performance in award winning musical not to be missed

The Devonshire Park Theatre kicks off its Spring season with a stormer of a show. Twenty years on from its New York premiere, Rent is back.

Ahead of the company’s arrival, I caught up with Layton Williams, who has the key role of Angel.

At just 22, Layton has squeezed more into a decade or so than many performers manage in a lifetime. As a youngster training in Leeds at the Billy Elliott Academy, he bounced into the spotlights when chosen to play the lead role in the show in the West End.

Layton thinks back. “I think on my debut I was still 12, and I finished when I’d just reached 14, but you’d probably need to check with Wikipedia,” chuckles the boy from Bury with an unashamedly Lancastrian tinge to the voice. What you hear, incidentally, is what you get: there is a freshness, directness and ease about Layton Williams which, apart from anything, makes him a joy to interview. “You can always trust Wikipedia, as long as they update it often enough!”

And they will need plenty of updating to keep up with Layton’s progress and career. But that first break, Layton - was it fame thrust upon you, at such a young age? “It did rush up on me, yes. I suppose I didn’t quite know what I was getting myself into - never really danced before and didn’t know a ballet step, and there I was - after a lot of intensive training of course - on the West End stage. It was kind of crazy, but I am very thankful for such an opportunity.”

And an experience you can never forget? “Totally. In fact right before this Rent tour, we have been playing the St James Theatre in the West End, and that’s right behind the Victoria Palace where we performed Billy Elliott, and so every day recently I’ve been walking past my old dressing room door. So it all floods back and it seems very immediate.”

With any child star, there is always that question of the next step. Was that it? Is there a dip, a vacuum? “It didn’t really stop. I’ve been busy ever since then, one way or another.”

But Layton, there was no question that this was the career for you? “Oh yes, it gets in the blood. I had a scholarship to the Sylvia Young Theatre School, but at the same time I had the part of Stephen in the BBC2 show Bad Education.

“Acting, dancing, singing - the whole package, and great fun as well as a great experience.”

Hmmm. Schooling alongside all the performing work. Maybe that Bad Education title has an ironic hint of truth. But no: Layton found the perfect path to tread between the two. “It was true that there I was, 14 or 15, and I’d never had what people would think of as a normal education - mates in the playground and a skateboard!” The solution came in a rather distinctive, very slightly quirky establishment - the Italia Conti School of Theatre Arts.

Now, a brief insider’s confession. As it happens, one of my own daughters is a Conti graduate and she was a classmate of Layton’s, at that bustling theatre school opposite the Barbican, high-energy but far from precious. You don’t just pursue your dreams at Italia Conti, you work very hard for them - and so did Layton, who honestly is a star without a star complex. “It’s a real family and it’s full of normal kids. Those were possibly my only couple of years where I could get nearer to a normal education.”

There is a chuckle and a bit of injured pride when I enquire about his progress. “Course I did! I got my head down, worked hard, got all my GCSEs including some A stars! A lot of people know the school from the inside because CBBC did a brilliant fly-on-the-wall series about life there, School for Stars. I’ve got great affection for it - once a Conti Kid, always a Conti Kid!”

But meanwhile - with some admirable balance and juggling - the professional career was still leaping ahead. Next up was a stint with Matthew Bourne, who is just about incomparable as an innovative, adventurous choreographer. Layton played the central role of Simon in Bourne’s 2014 touring version of Lord of the Flies, and then in 2015 the Sadlers Wells production of The Car Man.

“Working with Matthew was amazing. He is an inspiration and he and that company will always be close to my heart. It was so inventive and exciting and it took my career and my understanding forward.”

And that edginess, that boldness and need to push boundaries? Is that something now to apply to Rent? “Oh yes, Rent is a remarkable show and my part Angel is fantastic opportunity. Although I wouldn’t list for you out loud a list of roles I want to play, there’s no doubt that Angel would be right up near the top. In fact when I first saw the show, I wasn’t even sure that I could play it. It’s a great challenge technically, vocally, emotionally, but it’s a dream part in an astonishing show.”

How do you rise to the challenge? “You get yourself in the mind set that yes, you can do it. Then you realise, you surprise yourself, you know that you must never under-estimate yourself. And you move from approaching the part from the outside, to making the part your own.”

For those who do not know Rent, it is a kind of La Boheme, modern-day with modern themes and without inhibitions. Don’t expect a twee and inoffensive night out. Do expect an utterly memorable piece of theatre. The pathos and passions are raw, and the theatrical experience is uniquely powerful. It arrives at the Devonshire Park Theatre - opening next Tuesday (31st) - straight from its London run. The West End reviews have been impressive - four stars or better - with Layton Williams named again and again as the stand-out performer.

“We are all seriously excited about this tour. New venues, new audiences and reactions. I just love what I’m doing and I am very fortunate.” Layton, the good fortune is all ours. This one is not to be missed. By Kevin Anderson.