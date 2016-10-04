A special version of family favourite Fiddler On The Roof

The next offering from YEODS Productions will be Fiddler On The Roof Jnr which the youngsters will perform at the Devonshire Park Theatre during the upcoming half-term week.

The musical tells the story of a poor dairyman, Tevye, who in the little village at Anatevka, tries to instill in his five daughters the traditions of his tightly knit Jewish community in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia.

The traditions of his ancestors are shattered as his daughters assert their independence and goverment troops brutally force Tevye and his fellow villagers from their homes. The curtain falls on Tevye’s uplifting determination to create another life in the New World.

This student version of the famous award winning and emotional musical is considered to be very demanding but EODS is very proud of their Youth section who have and are working so hard to perfect this show especially with its relevance in today’s society.

Performances of Fiddler On The Roof Jnr are at 7.45pm on Wednesday 26th, Thursday 27th and Friday 28th. Other shows are at 2.30 pm on Thursday and 2.00 pm and 5.30 pm on Saturday 29th.

You can book tickets now from the Congress Theatre or Tourist Information Centre tickets are £14 for all seats with concessions at £12. Telephone 01323 412000 of book online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk