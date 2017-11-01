A mystical world of frozen beauty and adventure

Frosty magic and excitement is heading to Eastbourne this autumn thanks to Umbrella Productions’ new show Cirque Enchantment.

This concert-style cirque production features stunning choreography, breathtaking vocals and mesmerizing cirque performers - great live entertainment for audiences young and old.

The show sees a young girl with a vivid imagination as she reads her enchanted storybook. The circus in her mind comes to life on stage. What follows is an adventure through good and evil lead by the captivating vocals of Miss Enchantra.

With an eclectic musical soundtrack that offers something for everyone, including current hits from One Direction, Sia, Paloma Faith, Rihanna and Beyonce in addition to a mix of classical, rock, dance and classic favorites.

Cirque Enchantment is a striking production that will delight adults and children in equal measure.

Creative director and writer Stuart Glover, who has produced entertainment in the USA, UK and Europe, said: “Enchantment is an exciting new production with a modern contemporary feel. If you are a fan of pop music, dance and circus then this is the show for you. We want to fill those cold winter afternoons and evenings with some breathtaking magic.”

Up-and-coming pop vocalist Paige Brooklyn Cook who stars as Miss Enchantra said: “I am delighted to join the cast of Cirque Enchantment, this is a magical creative, colorful and dynamic production and so much fun to perform, after a brilliant launch tour earlier this year we are excited to be back entertaining audiences all over the UK.”

This unique show is presetned at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday November 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £24 / £19 concessions and are available from the box office on 01323 80 20 20 www.royalhippodrome.com