A hilarious play about the life of Frankie Howerd

Frankie Howerd would have been 100 years old on March 6 th 2017.

To celebrate the centenary of the birth of one of Britain’s most popular comedians Paul Harris tours his, one man, play about the man.

Titter Ye Not written and starring Paul Harris tells of the life both on and off stage of Frankie, a troubled but amazingly talented man who wowed audiences for almost fifty years.

In the 1940s he was the biggest comedy star in the country, only to lose everything including his health before coming back to prominence and finding a new young audience in the 1980s.

From earning a thousand pounds a week he suddenly found that he had no work and only ten pounds a week to live on.

Battling his nerves and depression he eventually fought his way back to stardom on television and in London’s West End before his death in 1992.

Titter Ye Not delves into the personal and professional life of this comedy icon and is at times both hilarious and heartbreaking as we explore the life and loves of a comedy legend.

A play which very nearly didn’t see the light of day when it was first written in 1999 owing to the demands of Howerd’s manager and partner Dennis Heymer, and the legal eagles handling the estate who, some say gave the impression that they did not want his story told.

Titter Ye Not is a lovingly crafted piece that will have audiences rolling in the aisles one minute and tearing at their heartstrings the next.

Paul Harris is a writer, broadcaster and performer who started writing for The Two Ronnies television series and has since written for radio television and stage.

