A hilarious but emotional journey towards Moonwalk

Grown women, aching feet, heaving bosoms...follow the Cheshire Cats as they speedwalk their way to fundraising success in the London Moonwalk. Cheshire Cats is pitched as a girls’ night out but also a mission to support a cause close to many hearts with plenty of laughs along the way.

Played at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2006, this modern play tackles the subject of breast cancer in an accessible way. Cheshire Cats is billed as a cross between the hilarious play Stepping Out and the eyebrow-raising yet loveable play Calendar Girls.

Polegate Drama Group is presenting Cheshire Cats, directed by Cris Haniver, from October 25-28 at Polegate Community Centre at 7.30pm nightly with a 2.30pm matinee on October 28.

Tickets available from www.polegatedramagroup.co.uk or from Archers Estate Agents on 483348. Tickets are £10 for adults, £6.50 for children and £1 from each ticket will be donated to Breast Cancer UK.