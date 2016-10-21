A great story told in a new way by YEODS this half-term

Fiddler On The Roof JR is an amateur student version of the musical Fiddler on the Roof which features music by Jerry Bock, a book by Joseph Stein and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and is based on Sholem Aleichem’s stories by special permission of Arnold Per.

Recognized as one of the great American musicals, the original Fiddler on the Roof won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, nine Tony awards and a special Tony in 1972 for its unique contribution to Broadway.

The musical tells the story of a poor dairyman, Tevye, who in the little village of Anatevka, tries to instill in his five daughters the traditions of his tightly knit Jewish community in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia.

The traditions of his ancestors are shattered as his girls assert their independence and government troops brutally force Tevye and his fellow villagers from their homes. The curtain falls on Tevye’s uplifting determination to start over in the New World.

Young EODS will be presenting this great show at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Wednesday October 26 to Friday October 28 at 7.45 pm with matinees on Thursday at 2.30pm and Saturday 29th at 2pm and 5.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at £14 for all seats with concessions at £12 from the Congress Box Office - Tel: 01323 412000 or book online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

