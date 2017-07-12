A great show for the town’s youngest theatre buffs

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, is encouraging first time theatre goers - as young as 12 months to come along to see new touring show, Pat-a-cake Baby.

Long Nose Puppets offer up a marvellous moonlit show full of riotous rhyme, zany puppets and spiffy special cake; all iced with music and songs by Tom Gray.

Pat-a-Cake Baby is based on the book written by Joyce Dunbar and illustrated by Polly Dunbar.

Children under two are free (when sitting on laps) and thanks to sponsorship by the Friends of the Theatre - other ticket prices have been subsidised. Tickets cost from £6.25 and are available via 01323 80 20 20 or www.royalhippodrome.com