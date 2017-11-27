A fresh and charming version of a rarely-seen classic ballet

The rarely-produced British ballet Pineapple Poll was given a fresh and charming presentation by members of Southern Youth Ballet at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

Poll premiered in 1951 during Festival of Britain celebrations. The music by Arthur Sullivan, arranged by Charles Mackerras, the orchestra led by Kenneth Roberts, and the talents of some 30 dancers blended to give a light-hearted view of romance at the dockside.

Hannah Martin, aged 15, was a splendid Poll giving an assured performance as a trinket seller about to lose her heart to Captain Belaye. But the Captain (Ethan Macfarlane) is about to wed his sweetheart, Blanche (Hannah Pearce, 17, who also dances the Dream Princess). She is being looked after by aunt Mrs Dimple, delightfully funny thanks to Carla Fisk. Meanwhile yearning for romance with Poll is pot-boy Jasper, danced with vigor and pathos by Luke Crook. Yuriko Evans was delightful as the Dream Queen who offers consolation to Jasper.

Some 25 plus children, sailors and girlfriends completed the company while in the pit musicians made the lively score (tunes from different G&S operettas) full of fun. Costumes, bright and colourful were outstanding.

Southern Youth Ballet was founded in Eastbourne by Liz Buckland in 1996 and every year brings a new and delightful production to enable local young dancers to perform in full-length ballets. Long may it continue. Georgina Daly.