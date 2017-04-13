A fond nod to an entertaining past

I’ve Heard That One Before is a light hearted musical reprise of many songs from the 90 year history of the Barn Theatre performing group, which began its life as Seaford Operatic Society and in recent years has become Seaford Musical Theatre.

Directors Sue James and Tony Still have created The Old Barn, a retirement home for ageing performers as a conduit to deliver the performances and the cast of residents, staff and visitors are all current active or former members of the society.

The show runs from Thursday May 4 to Saturday May 6 and tickets, priced at £8, can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre or from the Tourist Information Centre, Church Street, Seaford, during office hours.