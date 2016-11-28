A darker twist to a traditional tale

A traditional story told with a twist of extra darkness is promised by The Broadway Players this weekend.

A Christmas Carol by Piers Chator-Robinson and Richard Blackwood will be presented at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre from Friday December 2 to Sunday December 4 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Director Jade Powers described it as “a must see to put you in the spirit of Christmas.”

She said: “ Scrooge a miserable old man is visited by three ghosts who show him the error of his ways. The Company of 50 strong adults and children join together to bring you this Dickens Delight.”

Jade has used her usual creativity to make this story just a little bit darker – and she tells the audience to watch out for the Grim Reaper (Renato Pirez) who has “a touch of circus in him.”

She started The Broadway Players a year ago and says this has been “a fabulous first year” with two productions in the summer with the youth section in Bugsy Malone and the adult section dazzling in Stepping Out.

All seats cost £12 with concessions £10, available from the box office on 01323 802020.

