A complex puzzle of a play when seeing isn’t always quite believing

Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre is the perfect setting for a late autumn chiller and Anthony Horowitz’s Mindgame comes to the venue from October 24-28.

Mindgame is a mind-bending psychological thriller from the pen of Anthony Horowitz – creator of Foyles War, the BBC’s New Blood, Alex Rider, the Sherlock Holmes novels House of Silk and Moriarty and the James Bond novel Trigger Mortis.

The play was first performed in 1999 before transferring to the West End in 2000. In 2008, the play premiered Off Broadway in New York City starring Keith Carradine as Dr. Farquhar and directed by Ken Russell, who made his New York City directorial debut with the production.

When Mark Styler, a writer of glossy ‘true crime’ paperbacks, tries to get an interview with Easterman, a notorious serial killer, he has no idea what he’s walking into.

First he has to get past Dr Farquhar, the head of Fairfields – the unusual asylum for the criminally insane where Easterman is kept. But soon he discovers that nothing is what it seems.

Who is the mysterious Borson? Where did he get the meat in the fridge? And why isn’t the skeleton in the closet? Why has he been offered a liver sandwich? This darkly comic and genuinely nerve jangling night at the theatre will stay with you long after the curtain drops. Packed with red herrings this twisting twisted tale is a perfectly chilling night out.

Anthony Horowitz OBE is one of the most prolific and successful writers working in the UK – and is unique for working across so many media; juggling writing books, TV series, films, plays and journalism.

He has written over 40 books including the bestselling teen spy series Alex Rider, which he adapted into a movie and has sold over 19 million copies worldwide, was commissioned by the Conan Doyle Estate to write two new Sherlock Holmes novels (The House of Silk and Moriarty). Most recently he was commissioned by the Ian Fleming Estate to write the James Bond novel Trigger Mortis.

Nightly performances at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm, tickets from £15.50, from 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk