Spooktacular and starry fun happening at science centre

This weekend sees a Halloween Spooktacular at the Herstmonceux Science Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Come and join in fabulously fun and spooky activities including Screaming Bats, Pumpkin Lanterns, Dancing Bones and Spooky Colouring. These activities are offered in drop-in sessions throughout the weekend during specific times of the day. All children must be accompanied by an adult. These activities are also being offered during the open evening on Saturday which starts at 6.30pm and is an ideal chance to look at the stars, planets and moon through some of the country’s largest telescopes.

Fun activities may change on the day - for details to go www.the-observatory.org.