Your Christmas starts right here

Billed as “a feelgood fix of Christmas magic” the twelfth annual Gala Concert will be held at St Saviour’s church in South Street on Tuesday December 20 at 7.30pm.

Admission is £8 at the door, with free admission to children under 12.

Over the years this event has gone “from strength to strength” and for many locals now marks the real beginning of their Christmas celebrations.

Taking part will be the Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass band led by Ian Stewart which will play for 15 minutes before the concert begins.

Conductor Shirley Barrell commented: “A great choir. The St Andrews Singers get together on an ad hoc basis to perform. A beautifully balanced choir of experienced choral singers, drawn from the best of Eastbourne’s church choirs and choral societies, they make a wonderfully joyous sound in the magnificent acoustic of St Saviours as they sing Christmas favourites both old and new. You’ll probably spot one or two local soloists in the choir too.”

Shirley, who runs The Renaissance Singers, very much looks forward to the challenge each year of leading this choir of 50 invited voices who enjoy four “fun filled but frantic” rehearsals leading up to the performance.

She added: “There are two enthusiastic organists and pianists. Paul Collins, the organist and choir master at St Saviour’s (whose brainchild the concert was twelve years ago) and Colin Hughes, well-known local accompanist and teacher.

Two top local soloists whose voices will leave you longing for more! Both great friends of many in the choir, Becky Ansty (mezzo soprano) and Stephen Rooke (tenor) will be performing glorious solos.

A special guest reader. Michael Barrell is preparing to delight us with some humorous seasonal offerings.

Mulled wine and mince pies to complete the Christmas experience.”

