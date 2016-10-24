Young virtuoso will take you on fantastic musical journey

Ben Goldscheider - ‘a musical Bear Grylls’ - took up, this autumn, a much sought-after place at the Barenboim-Said Academy in Berlin, and he flies in to town this weekend to perform Glière’s horn concerto with the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Winner of the brass category final in the 2016 BBC Young Musician, and a finalist in the ESO’s annual Young Soloist Competition, Ben met with Daniel Barenboim last week to go through the concerto which Ben describes as a “a piece that fully exploits the timbre of the horn and takes the listener on what I believe to be a fantastic musical journey.”

A direct heir to the Russian romantic tradition, the most important element of Glière’s style is his expressive melody, and this horn concerto, completed in 1951, is written in an attractive traditional style for a large orchestra and is considered to be one of the major works in the horn repertoire.

This and Mozart’s attractive Sinfonia Concertante for four wind soloists provide an opportunity to hear two rarely performed works. The concert opens with Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture.

This is the last concert in the 36th season of the ESO and takes place on Sunday October 30 at 7pm in St Saviour’s Church.

The ESO will be conducted by Graham Jones and lead by Lisa Wigmore. Tickets (£14) in advance from Reid and Dean, 43-45 Cornfield Road BN21 4QG or 07780 993801 or concertmanager@eso.org.uk; or £15 on the door.