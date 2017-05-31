Winning musician to shine in ESO event

The summer concert in the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s 37th season features violinist Coco Tomita, winner of the orchestra’s 2017 young soloist competition, who will play Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

Coco Tomita began to play the violin when she was just four years old. The programme also includes Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No 1 and Symphony No 8. The leader is Lisa Wigmore and the conductor is Kenneth Roberts. The concert is on Sunday June 18 at 7pm in St Saviour’s Church, South Street. Tickets (£14) are available from 07780 993801 or concertmanager@eso.org.uk or Reid and Dean, 43–45 Cornfield Road, BN21 4QG.