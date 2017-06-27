Well deserved applause for Concentus choir

Last year Concentus won the Adult Choir competition at the Hastings International Festival. Their summer concert this year was given at St Leonard’s Church, Seaford, on June 17 and was repeated at St Saviour’s.

The large choir (some 90 singers) was accompanied by four stalwarts of the town’s musical life - John Ross at the piano, Colin Hughes at the electronic keyboard, Keith Goddard playing bass, and Ed Chisholm percussion. This able combination ensured that every one of the 20 or so items received appropriate backing.

I suspect that the well-devised programme was the work of conductor/musical director Adrian White, himself no mean baritone. Many items came from stage musicals. We tapped our feet to the choir’s renditions of Razzle Dazzle and All That Jazz, from Chicago, and excerpts from Show Boat, with a nice solo spot for Jo Fowler as she sang Along Came Bill. More able solo work came from Kath Clarke and Paul Vinnicombe in Georgia On My Mind.

The second half began with an impressive display of vocal technique in One Voice (by Barry Manilow). Adrian’s powerful opening utterance was joined by ever more voices, such that the themes seemed to grow more compelling as further singers and ultimately the whole choir joined in. For contrast after this show of power, we had a real close harmony quartet as Jennie Belton-West, Jo Fowler, Sharon Jakeman and Louise Soper commanded Don’t sit Under The Apple Tree.

In 1928 Ralph Benatzky adapted some of Johann Strauss’s finest tunes into a successful operetta Casanova. The hit song (Nun’s Chorus) was sung then by Anni Frind to an accompaniment of organ and choir. Sue Barnes (a Concentus soprano) had the ideal voice to make this one of the concert’s highlights.

The standard was maintained through excerpts from Strauss’s Fledermaus. Moira Raines relished the Laughing Song, and Lynn Large conjured the Zigeuner Homeland so beloved of Straussian sopranos. After that, the power was really turned to “full” for some of the best moments in Les Miserables, with Adrian White and Chrissie Higgins as soloists.

Concentus had triumphed again. Though individual soloists were named on the programme and applauded appropriately, it was the choir as a whole and the “backing group” which we celebrated in prolonged, and well-deserved, final applause. By Robin Gregory