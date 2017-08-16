Visitors thrilled by diversity of new arts festival

With the support of Big Lottery funding, Summer Trifle, a fortnight-long arts festival which opened on August 5, has almost reached its end.

Hundreds of visitors of all ages from all over the south east have been enjoying sculptures, art installations, art exhibition, live music and - of course - delicious trifle. Many have participated in workshops, including yoga, drumming, cartoon drawing, handicrafts, glass fusion, wood engraving, creative writing, silk painting and ukulele skills.

Suspended in a magical state of graceful ageing, the gardens of Pickhams, between Wilmington and Arlington in East Sussex, have been the perfect setting for this unique event with visitors saying they have been enchanted, inspired and invigorated.

Josie Tipler, joint organiser, commented: “The idea to display sculpture and art installations in a private garden and then open it to the public is not a new one of course. But, to tie that in with creative workshops and live performances; to create a local walking and cycling map in order to encourage people to use alternative travel methods; to allow resident artists to realise exciting ideas before your eyes - these things have really exited our visitors.”

She added, “This year our target was to get Summer Trifle and Pickhams onto people’s radar and we have certainly achieved that. So once Summer Trifle is finished, we can start thinking about future creative ideas for Pickhams - maybe a Spring Surprise. Watch this space.”

This is most definitely a family affair, being the brainchild of siblings Josie Tipler and Tim Church with their mother Jill Church. They have had “amazing” support and help from spouses, family, friends, colleagues and neighbours. Summer Trifle is still open 11-7pm tomorrow and from 11-5pm on Sunday, at Pickhams, a mile from the A27 near Polegate. Entrance free - www.summertrifle.co.uk for full details.