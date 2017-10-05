Visit from composer John Rutter

One of Britain’s best known and best loved living composers was in Eastbourne to pass on expertise to singers from all over East Sussex - but they also came from as far away as Yorkshire, Wales and Cambridge.

Phoenix Choir hosted the Come And Sing Day with John Rutter who guided more than 300 singers through his chosen pieces.

John Rutter workshop with Phoenx Choir - photo by Rachel Kiley SUS-170510-130539001

These ranged from some old favourites such as Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus to Rachmaninoff’s Bogoroditsye Dyevo and some newer pieces of John’s own such as A Flower Remembered which he was commissioned to write in commemoration of the Japanese Tsunami victims

Afterwards Chair Fiona Evans said it was an absolute privilege and she was delighted with how the day had gone. She praised the Phoenix team whose hard work had made the day such a success. She added: “Musical top tips, singing, laughter and John Rutter – what else you could you possibly want from a day out?”

Some of the proceeds from the day will help to fund Phoenix Choir’s forthcoming performance of the St Matthew Passion in February 2018.

