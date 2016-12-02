Viennese gala night

The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra comes to the Congress Theatre for a festive evening of sparkling Strauss waltzes, Christmas music and songs from Vienna in A Viennese Strauss Christmas Gala, on Friday December 16 at 7.30pm.

Presented by Radio 4’s The Archers Malcolm Mckee, this annual concert is presented by conductor Anthony Kraus, leader Emily Chaplais, Marilyn Hill Smith, Andrew Forbes Lane and Jeremy Peaker. Tickets £23, Under 16’s £15, Concessions available.

