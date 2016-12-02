Versatile and popular choir

The Rt. Revd. Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester will preach at St Nicolas Church Pevensey on Sunday as the culmination of events marking the church’s 800th anniversary. The service starts at 11am.

Afterwards Vivace! a Sussex based choir who have been BBC ‘Last Choir Standing’ qualifiers will entertain. It will be their fifth visit to the church. Vivace! is capable of singing almost any kind of music in their a Capella style and their concerts contain a great mix of music, from Bach to the Beatles. Tickets £10 from g.stephens45:btinternet.com or 01424 216651.

