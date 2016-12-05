Two Christmas concerts for popular choir The Glen Chorale

The Glen Chorale, led by Ansy Boothroyd, has two events coming up in the next few days. David Alexander is the group’s talented accompanist.

The Christmas programme will include Mary’s Child by Rutter, Crown of Roses by Tchaikovsky, Stille Nacht by Candlelight, Adam Lay y Bounden, Bell Carol by Thiman and Long Long Ago by Shepard. The soloists are Janet Togut, soprano, and David Nunn, bass.

There will be audience participation in many traditional carols. The concerts will take place at St John’s Church Hall, Polegate, at 2.30pm on Friday December 9 and at Wannock Hall, Wannock on 2.30pm on Monday December 12. Tickets for the concert is £6 including tea and mince pies, and they are available on the door or from choir members. The retiring Collection is in aid of Demelza hospice.

The choir is also singing for Age Concern, Hailsham, and the Bernhard Baron Cottage Homes, Polegate.

The choir rehearses each Monday afternoon in Wannock Memorial Hall and welcomes new members. Please call 01323 502113 to book tickets and information.

