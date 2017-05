On Sunday May 14 Paul Wynne Griffiths will be speaking about his experience of being on music staff of the Royal Opera House for 40 years.

In that time he has also conducted many leading orchestras in the UK and abroad as well as opera performances, and accompanied many notable singers in concert and on TV. The event is being hosted by Sussex Opera and Ballet Society and will be at the Hydro Hotel starting with lunch at 12.30pm or talk only starting at 2.15 pm. For details call 01323 749339.