Timeless classics from this legendary songwriting pair

Revel in the unforgettable music of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein in Sounds Of Music on Friday March 31 at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

This partnership resulted in a total of 11 musicals during the 1940/50s winning 34 Tonys, two Emmys, 15 Academy Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes.

The concert features music from shows such as Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, King and I and The Sound of Music, widely regarded as one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Performers include Victoria Farley who has appeared in Wicked and Les Miserables, Andrew Bateup who appeared in Joseph on a national tour and Kara Swinney who has appeared in Rodgers and Hammerstein. There will be support from the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts and Shining Stars Dance Academy.

Tickets priced £18 with £2 concessions from www.royalhippodrome.com or call box office on 01323 802020