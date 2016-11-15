Three talented musicians combine to play much-loved classical trios

Mozart and Bruch trios will be performed on Tuesday November 22 at 7pm in the Birley Centre.

The musicians are Miranda Davis, Andrew West and Nicholas Carpenter.

Miranda studied at the Royal College of Music where she won many prizes for viola before becoming a member of the London Philharmonic Orchestra for seven years.

Since then she has enjoyed working with all the major London orchestras as well as recording both chamber music and soundtracks for films and TV. As head of strings at Eastbourne College she now divides her time between performing and teaching.

Andrew performs internationally as chamber musician and song accompanist. His 2016 diary includes appearances at the Australian Festival of Chamber Music, followed by recitals in Melbourne and Sydney Opera House.

For 11 years Andrew has been artistic director of the Nuremberg International Chamber Music Festival. He appears regularly with tenor Mark Padmore. Their recitals together have included world premieres of cycles by Harrison Birtwistle (Aldeburgh Festival) and Thomas Larcher (Vienna Konzerthaus).

Andrew read English at Cambridge before studying at the Royal Academy of Music, where he is now a professor.

Nicholas was co-principal clarinet with the London Philharmonic for 19 years as well as principal clarinet with the Academy of St Martin-in-the-Fields. He has appeared on countless soundtracks including Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter and his recording of the Mozart Clarinet Quintet for EMI was awarded the best recording recommendation by BBC Radio 3.

He started his musical education as a chorister at St. Paul’s Cathedral and gave his first solo performance on the clarinet at the age of ten. After winning the inaugural National Chamber Music Competition for Schools with his playing of the Mozart Clarinet Quintet he studied at the Royal College of Music. He is now professor of clarinet at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama as well as being in demand as a solo, chamber and orchestral musician.

Tickets are £12 available from the college box office on 01323 452255 or boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk