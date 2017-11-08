Three original big names in one night of unforgettable 1980s hits

Three of the original and biggest names of 1980s music have joined together for an unforgettable concert; Midge Ure with his band Electronica, The Christians and Altered Images featuring Clare Grogan.

They all peform in one amazing show at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Wednesday November 15.

With millions of album sales and iconic hits between them, plus over 30 years perfecting their craft, performing to audiences at sold out stadiums, intimate unplugged sets and everything in between, this concert will rock the foundations of the 900 seat venue.

Midge said: “You can expect to hear songs that haven’t been aired for a while as well as the classics and a couple of surprises”.

Midge is still making new music and tours regularly with Electronica; he’s been working on a new album which is now available for pre-order from his website and features new tracks along with different versions of his classic songs including those from his time with Ultravox.

The Christians also feature on the bill; this band is probably best known for songs including Ideal World and the cover of the Isley Brothers Harvest for the World. The band has just released new album Sings & Strings which is a re-imagining of their greatest hits.

Garry Christian commented; “Sings & Strings’ seems to be catching a wave and people are sitting up and listening and saying they remember the songs. We are getting great feedback from it.”

He said of the tour: “The best thing now is that we’re getting people who were into us all those years ago and they’re bringing their children. It’s wonderful to meet some who’ve been conceived to your music! Our fans really are pretty special - they all help our little machine roll along and many come to up to 20 gigs a year. You can’t knock that can you?”

New wave band Altered Images featuring Clare Grogan complete this line-up; they enjoyed their biggest success from 1981 – 1983 with six hits including Happy Birthday and I Could Be Happy. Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £28 from 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.