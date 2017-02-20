This new voice in British folk music is “something special”

Described by Chris Hawkins at BBC 6Music as “fabulously gifted, something special,” Kelly Oliver makes her Eastbourne debut at The Lamb Folk Club on Wednesday March 1.

Listening to Bob Dylan, Alanis Morissette and Dolly Parton from a young age gave Kelly a passion for music, but it was her immersion into her grandmother’s Irish culture that created the inspiration for her self-penned songs.

Her debut album This Land, funded by an Emerging Excellence Award by Help Musicians UK, was included in the Telegraph’s Best Folk Album list for 2014. It featured legendary fiddle player Dave Swarbrick and also earned a nomination for FATEA Magazine’s Best Debut Album for 2014. Her follow up album, Bedlam, was included in the Sunday Times Essential New Releases and her last five singles have all gained wide airplay.

Kelly was thrilled to be awarded Best Female Solo Artist in the 2015/2016 NMG Awards and has already appeared at some of the UK’s most prestigious festivals. Featuring original material and traditional songs in her live shows, she has been described as “a vital voice in British folk music” by Bob Harris, of BBC Radio 2, while The Times declared her “an artist who blends traditional values with hints of a bold, indie-pop sensibility.”

All welcome and admission is £7 on the door with students and under 16s half-price. Doors open at 7.30pm - for more information call 01323 728268.