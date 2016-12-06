The sound of the season is here

If you’re in need of some seasonal sounds to get you in festive frame of mind, then look no further than Concentus Sings Christmas.

The community group’s programme contains a wide variety of music including spiritual, sacred, modern and popular songs and congregational carols to herald the start of the Christmas season.

The annual concerts performed by the choir start at 4pm at St Leonards Church in Seaford on Saturday December 10. The following concert will also start at 4pm in St Saviour’s Church Eastbourne on Saturday December 17.

In between the two events you can also enjoy community carol singing by the choir from 1.30 pm in Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre on Sunday December 11.

Concert tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16’s, tickets for these events are available: on the door; from the Box Office (01323) 643358; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street Seaford; Semantics, 33 Grove Road Eastbourne; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.concentus-sings.com.

Concentus prides itself on being Eastbourne’s friendliest choir and promises a warm welcome to new members.

