The Drawtones return to UGT for a Christmas gig

The Drawtones - led by Hammond organ whiz Rod Pooley - are getting into the festive spirit with a special Christmas Show on Friday December 15 at the Under Ground Theatre from 8pm.

Rod is thrilled with the growing success of his band which also highlights the talent of three fine musicians, who are Andy Williams on guitar, Simon Brewin who plays bass, and Jessica Dann on drums.

The evening will feature music from many of the greatest jazz legends including a seasonal collection of Christmas tunes, as well as a compilation of the band’s recent debut album Down The Line - all with the classic Hammond groove The Drawtones are renowned for.

The audience will be feeling mellow and Christmassy with mulled wine and mince pies as well as a few surprises during the evening. Tickets £12 available from UGT, on 0843 289 1980, and from Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre.