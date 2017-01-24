The Celtic Fiddle Festival in local gig

The Celtic Fiddle Festival band celebrates the violin in all its glory with a date at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday February 25 at 7.30pm.

Fiddlers Kevin Burke (Ireland), Christian Lemaître (Brittany) and Charlie McKerron (Scotland) showcase a juxtaposition of international and individual styles, with accompaniment from Nicolas Quemener (Brittany).

Kevin, whose career includes the Irish groups The Bothy Band and Patrick Street, said: “We got together about 25 years ago. I live in America and I play Irish music. I had a really good friend from Scotland called Johnny Cunningham who was also living in the States. We felt it would be good fun to go on tour together. Somebody suggested we bring a third fiddler in and we could advertise the show as a demonstration of three different fiddle styles. We chose a Breton fiddler called Christian Lemaître to come with us. They asked what we were going to call ourselves, and we just said our names. We thought we were just going to do it once. But they said we needed a proper name and came up with Celtic Fiddle Festival, which we thought was a bit of a weird name but we would only use it the one time. But we are still using it seven or eight albums and 25 years’ worth of concerts later!”

Sadly Johnny passed away and Charlie McKerron has since joined the band.

Kevin lives in Portland, Oregon, which the entire band has taken as its base. “We thought we would stay in Portland and see what turns up. We are still waiting! But it is a good place. There are four seasons, just like it says in the schoolbooks, and it is quite temperate. It’s very like the UK, except we get a good summer every year. I find that my spiritual home would have to be Ireland, but since I have been living in Portland for 36 years or more, I would have to say that’s where home is. That’s where I have got a key to the front door!” Tickets £20 from 01323 841414 www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

