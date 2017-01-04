The Better Than The Blues Band playing jazz

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne at the Fishermen’s Club, continues its hugely successful run of monthly gigs on Wednesday January 25 with the sound of Neal Richardson’s ‘Better Than The Blues’ band.

Neal Richardson is better known to some as the producer of some of the UK’s finest jazz albums from the last decade including Liane Carroll and Ian Shaw.

Firmly rooted in the acoustic piano jazz and blues traditions, Neal’s career has seen him perform over 2000 gigs in 50 countries, with his current band having been formed as a basis for performing his own material.

It features American sax star Dave Lewis, whose funky, blues style has seen him playing and touring with Bryan Ferry, Joan Armatrading, John Mayall and Eric Clapton amongst many others.

As leader of the band Neal is an engaging pianist/vocalist with a dry humour and the ability to make sure everyone in the audience has a good time.

As a band, the five-piece ensemble bring great experience and enthusiasm to every gig they play. The rhythm section musicians are Andy Drudy (guitar), Nigel Thomas (bass), and Paul Cavaciuti (drums).

You can expect night of punchy, groovy tunes with jazz and blues influences - a smorgasbord of jazz standards and bluesy originals.

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne is upstairs at The Fishermen’s Club in Royal Parade. Entry to the Fishermen’s is £10, drinks are at club prices and there is plenty of free parking immediately adjacent to the club. The music starts at 8pm with a finish time of 10.30pm. Doors open at 7.15pm and as there are no advance ticket sales it is best to arrive early.