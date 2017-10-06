Ten Things To Do This Week

1. Britain’s Got Talent winner Ashleigh Butler will be performing with her dog Sully this evening (Friday) for The Big Charity Concert at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne. The event includes other talent show favourites such as Sarah Ikumu and Classical Reflection, plus the Eastbourne College Swing Band, Shining Stars Dance Academy, Concentus, Bourne Chorus, Irish dancing Rinceoiri group from Ratton School and Eastbourne Stagecoach. The show is a fundraiser for St Wilfred’s Hospice which has annual operating costs of £3.5 million and relies heavily on the public’s generosity and support in donating money so that they can continue caring for patients with life limiting illnesses. Tickets cost £17 inc booking fee with £2 concessions

2. Described by Norman Wisdom’s own daughter as genius and compelling, actor Jack Lane pays tribute to the comedy legend in his tour-de-force performance of Wisdom Of A Fool, at the Devonshire Park Theatre on October 6-7, portraying an impressive thirty characters and wearing no less than a gump suit owned by the man himself. Jack Lane has been honing his character acting for over 10 years, first with his interpretation of Albert Steptoe in an adaptation of the BBC sitcom Steptoe And Son and from 2015 as Norman Wisdom in Wisdom Of A Fool. This real-life tale of triumph and determination, skill and talent over the harsh realities of life, opened to critical acclaim and has been endorsed by Wisdom’s family. Performances at 7.45pm tonight and 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets £19.50.

Private Lives

3. At the Under Ground Theatre this evening (Friday) is the late and legendary Marlene Dietrich in the form of award-winning performer and writer Patricia Hartshorne - her fourth visit to the venue. This show is a humorous and haunting look at the colourful life, loves and songs of Marlene, with Patricia doubling as the Hollywood legend, engaging with her audience via anecdotes, a few surprises – and all those distinctive Dietrich classics. With piano accompaniment, she will sing Lili Marleen, Boys In The Backroom, La Vie En Rose, and Falling In Love Again. £10.

4. To coincide with Wyntercon 2017 at Princes Park, Afterthought Theatre and Studio 1919 present adventure comedy The Stern Head Mystery at Eastbourne’s Under Ground Theatre on Saturday evening from 7.30pm. This is the Steam Radio version. The Stern Head Finishing School for Girls sits on a clifftop shrouded in mist and mystery. When a girl is killed and another sent mad, undercover man Courtney Bentley persuades the intrepid Mrs Lorna Breeze to infiltrate the school as the new escapology mistress. She will need all her skills to survive and foil a villainous plot...doors open 7pm, tickets £12.

5. Bringing the tribute season at Eastbourne Bandstand to an end this weekend are two well-known acts. ABBA Fever will entertain its audience with all the smash hits of the glorious 1970’s and 1980’s on Friday evening from 8pm, singing classics such as Waterloo and Dancing Queen. On Saturday evening Badness will perform its tribute to Britain’s favourite ska bands. Playing a collection of classic Madness, Bad Manners and The Specials hits lead by their crowd adoring frontman The Commander, Badness never fails to get their audience up on their feet and dancing.

6. Talking of Saturday night...Con Brio will play live at Printers Playhouse in Grove Road, Eastbourne, from 9pm. This popular local band lets loose an instrument-swapping diverse mix of jazz, soul, folk and rock’n’roll; free entry.

Ashleigh and Sullly

7. Eastbourne trombonist Mike Innes is returning to the town’s Under Ground Theatre on Thursday following his nationwide tour with new show Swing Time. The show features the band Five Star Swing and promises an evening of classic songs from Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Glenn Miller. Along with Mike, (Tony Bennett’s trombonist) also featured is vocalist and saxophonist Simone, who was taught to play alto saxophone in the 1980’s by the famous bandleader Ivy Benson. Tickets £15.

8. London Classic Theatre returns to Eastbourne with a new adaptation of Noel Coward’s Private Lives from October 10-14 at the Devonshire Park Theatre. Private Lives was written in only three days and opened at London’s Phoenix Theatre in 1930 to packed houses. Since then, this charming comedy of manners with razor sharp wit has retained its remarkable appeal. Tickets from £15.50.

9. From Friday through to October 28 you can view the Under Ground Theatre’s current art exhibition by Richard Green plus Mary and John Wright. Richard paints in acrylics on canvas and board, to reflect the scenes of beautiful Sussex both coastal and inland. Mary Wright’s work is inspired by the natural world. She loves watercolour but more recent work includes acrylic and mixed media. John began painting over 20 years ago and has graduated through acrylics to water soluble oils. He is particularly interested in buildings in landscapes and is influenced by John Piper and the later works of David Hockney.

10. On Thursday catch a screening at the Towner Art Gallery of The Last Of England (15) named after the Ford Maddox Brown painting of 1855; this is Derek Jarman’s scathing, impressionistic attack on Thatcherite Britain, homophobia and the AIDS crisis in the late ‘80s. Filmed on Super-8 near the director’s home on the beach of Dungeness, the effect is hypnotic and otherworldly. This was made in the final stretch of Jarman’s life when his death became a focus of his work. Showing as part of British Landscape On Film, a season of films inspired by Towner’s exhibition A Green and Pleasant Land. Starts 6pm, tickets £7.

Derek Jarman The Last Of England

