Talented line-up for charity show

The Big Charity Concert is back at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday October 6 at 7.30pm with another fabulous line-up.

This year’s headline act is previous Britain’s Got Talent winner Ashleigh Butler who will be performing with Sully. Sarah Ikumu reached the final of this year’s BGT, and classical crossover singers Classical Reflection have appeared on The Voice. Also taking part will be the Eastbourne College Swing Band and Shining Stars Dance Academy. Concentus, Irish dancing Rinceoiri group from Ratton School and Eastbourne Stagecoach. Ticket price £17.