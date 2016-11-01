Super family fun from the Canaries

Eastbourne theatre goers can get a taste of the summer when one of the most popular shows in the Canary Islands visits for one night only.

The Music Hall Tavern theatre show comes to The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, on Saturday 19 November.

It’s a popular family-themed musical drag review which has been playing in the Canary Islands for more than 20 years and has established itself as a firm favourite with UK visitors.

The show boasts lavishly dazzling costumes and has become one of the hottest tourist attractions in the Canaries with more than 120,000 holidaymakers paying to watch the performers each year.

It features the Showcase International Dancers along with live singing, comedy sketches and the music of Take That, Abba, Freddie Mercury, and Riverdance, among many others.

Now in it’s fourth year the visit to Eastbourne is the 18th date of the 2016 tour which will see the “girls” play 24 venues across the UK before ending their run in London’s West End on 27 November.

Founder, producer and lead cast member Paul Carroll says, “It’s a real feel good show that entertains people of all ages and leaves them wanting more.