Summer offering and special guest

On Saturday June 10 Phoenix Choir will perform its summer concert at All Saints Church in Grange Road.

The choir will be presenting a selection of some of the most beautiful and lyrical pieces by modern composers including Morten Lauridsen, Eric Whitacre and Philip Stopford with Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass being the main focus.

The aim of all of these composers is to enable audiences to make a deep connection to the music, in an “earnest, uplifting way, without being superficial or sentimental.”

Often music is set to the words of a poem or similar arrangement; those by Charles Anthony Silvestri amongst others, are well noted. The result is an embodiment of the spirit of the words, music that is beautiful, serene and radiant yet also powerful and inspiring in its effect on the listener.

While Lauridsen shows his affection for the great American songwriters of the Broadway stage in his work, a major influence for Gjeilo is the work of current film composers. His Sunrise Mass is in Latin and draws inspiration from movie and film scores that he holds dear. His music is often described as “cinematic and evocative, with a lush, harmonious sound.” Its style is both contemporary and familiar with thick harmonies and rich textures.

The choir will be joined by the Corelli Ensemble which will bring its own repertoire to proceedings as an added bonus and rare treat and there will of course be some of the foot-tapping extras that audiences have come to expect each summer.

The choir’s sponsored charity for this year has been the Alzheimer’s Society and there will be a retiring collection in aid of the charity.

Tickets are £12 (under 18s/students £6) in advance available from WeGotTickets.com, Reid & Dean Estate Agents in Cornfield Road, Tourist Information Centre, or £14 (under 18s/students £7) on the door.

The Phoenix choir on September 9 will host a choral singing day at Willingdon Community School with England’s best known composter John Rutter.

John will share his experience and wisdom to inspire singers and further their enjoyment of choral singing. Further info available from www.phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk.