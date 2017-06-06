Summer fare from the Phoenix Choir

On Saturday June 10 in All Saints’ Church Phoenix Choir is looking forward to performing its summer concert.

In keeping with the usual lighter summer repertoire the group will be presenting a selection of some of the most beautiful and lyrical pieces by modern composers including Morten Lauridsen, Eric Whitacre and Philip Stopford with Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass being the main focus.

On this occasion the choir will also be joined by the renowned Corelli Ensemble who will bring some of their own superb repertoire to the proceedings - an added bonus and rare treat.

There will of course be some of the usual foot-tapping extras that audiences have come to expect each summer.

The choir’s sponsored charity for this year has been the Alzheimer’s Society and there will be a retiring collection in aid of the charity.

Tickets are £12 (under 18s/students £6) in advance available from WeGotTickets.com; Reid+Dean Estate Agents, Cornfield Road; Tourist Information Centre - or £14 (under 18s/students £7) on the door. Further information is available from the website: www.phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk